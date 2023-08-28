More storms heading into Tuesday ahead of the cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered downpours and a few rumbles of thunder will remain with us as we head through the overnight. A slow moving front will pass through on Tuesday keeping rain chances elevated before tapering off and bringing lower humidity by the middle of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances will slowly increase as we head through the overnight with scattered to widespread downpours moving through. It’ll be another sticky start to Tuesday morning with lows in the lower 70s. Areas that aren’t dealing with the rain to start the day could run into patchy dense fog.

Tuesday will feature off and on rain chances with a break during the middle of the day before showers and storms ramp up during the afternoon as the front moves through. High temperatures will be back below average as we only top off in the lower 80s. Rain chances will slowly taper as we head through Tuesday night with a few lingering showers into the high country.

LOOKING AHEAD

The payoff after the rain will be more sunshine and lower humidity! Starting Wednesday we are looking at temperatures in the lower to middle 80s during the afternoon and cool refreshing starts for the morning.

It’ll be a small taste of Fall before it officially begins. Some areas could wake up to the upper 50s starting Wednesday morning. If you have outdoor plans the forecast will be perfect to get outside and enjoy for the second half of the week.

More sunshine and cooler temperatures by mid-week (WVLT)

