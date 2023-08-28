‘My heart’s shattered’ | Community reacts to 4-year-old shot and killed in Rockwood

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 4-year-old girl in Roane County died after she was shot in the chest. Court documents show 25-year-old Breanna Runions is accused of pressing a loaded gun to the girl’s chest and shooting her.

In the warrant, Runions claimed that she was teaching the child gun safety.

“How can you teach a 4-year-old gun safety? I mean, at that age, how would they know what to do anyway? I believe guns should be up away from where kids are at. Always locked away. They shouldn’t even be got out or played with around kids,” said Sharon Daniels, a Rockwood resident who lives just a few houses down from where the shooting happened.

Daniels has lived in Rockwood for over a decade. She said she was shocked when she heard the news.

“I live in a good community. I love where I live. All these people around here, they help each other, they look out for each other. And something like that to happen here, it’s just unreal,” she said.

Runions is expected to appear in the Roane County Courthouse on Tuesday. Her bond is set at $1.5 million.

“My heart’s shattered. I hope she gets what she deserves because that child didn’t deserve that, so she doesn’t deserve to be here walking around either.”

Runions is not the child’s mother. 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson told WVLT News there are several aspects of the case they are investigating.

