‘My heart’s shattered’ | Community reacts to 4-year-old shot and killed in Rockwood

A Rockwood woman is facing a murder charge after a four-year-old girl was shot and killed Sunday.
A Rockwood woman is facing a murder charge after a four-year-old girl was shot and killed Sunday.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 4-year-old girl in Roane County died after she was shot in the chest. Court documents show 25-year-old Breanna Runions is accused of pressing a loaded gun to the girl’s chest and shooting her.

Previous Coverage: Rockwood woman charged with murder after 4-year-old dies from shooting

In the warrant, Runions claimed that she was teaching the child gun safety.

“How can you teach a 4-year-old gun safety? I mean, at that age, how would they know what to do anyway? I believe guns should be up away from where kids are at. Always locked away. They shouldn’t even be got out or played with around kids,” said Sharon Daniels, a Rockwood resident who lives just a few houses down from where the shooting happened.

Daniels has lived in Rockwood for over a decade. She said she was shocked when she heard the news.

“I live in a good community. I love where I live. All these people around here, they help each other, they look out for each other. And something like that to happen here, it’s just unreal,” she said.

Runions is expected to appear in the Roane County Courthouse on Tuesday. Her bond is set at $1.5 million.

“My heart’s shattered. I hope she gets what she deserves because that child didn’t deserve that, so she doesn’t deserve to be here walking around either.”

Runions is not the child’s mother. 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson told WVLT News there are several aspects of the case they are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday evening, a woman was found wandering the streets of Knoxville and police were...
Woman reunited with loved one after being found wandering alone, Knoxville police say
Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Rockwood woman charged with murder after 4-year-old dies from shooting
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Jeffery Scott West, 68, was found dead inside the Friendsville home after an hours-long standoff.
Man dead, another injured after standoff in Blount County
Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87

Latest News

This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the cupola on the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn....
Frustrations mount as special session drags on
Former Tennessee Governor Don Sundquist died Sunday at age 87.
Remembering former Tennessee Governor Don Sundquist
The search originally started after Caryville Police Department officers received word of a...
Suspect still at large after multi-agency manhunt
A Rockwood woman is facing a murder charge after a four-year-old girl was shot and killed Sunday.
Community reacts to 4-year-old shot and killed in Rockwood