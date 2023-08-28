Rockwood woman charged with murder after 4-year-old dies from shooting

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Rockwood woman is facing a murder charge after a four year old girl was shot and killed Sunday, according to arrest warrants obtained by WVLT News from 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

According to the warrants, Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25, was charged after firing a loaded gun into the child’s chest. Runions claimed in the warrants that she was teaching the child about gun safety at the time.

Runions pressed the barrel of the gun to the girl’s chest after taking the magazine out, according to the warrants, then pulled the trigger, killing the girl.

According to the warrants, the children had been punished that morning for not following the rules. The warrants said that the other child told investigators that they had been hit with a sandal by Runions that morning. The children had also been forced to stand in the corner of Runion’s bedroom as punishment, according to the warrants.

Johnson added that Runions and the other woman present at the time were not the children’s parents and that the Department of Children’s Services had responded to the home in the past. Runions also has a handgun permit, according to Johnson, and was charged with aggravated child abuse and felony murder.

