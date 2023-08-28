Suspect in deadly crash not driving when leaving hospital after receiving Narcan

Shannon Walker, 44, of Maryville, is charged in the crash that killed Ben Kredich on Kingston Pike.
44-year-old Shannon Walker
44-year-old Shannon Walker(KPD)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Health officials released a statement on Monday after Parkwest Medical Center released a patient who authorities say overdosed and had to be revived with Narcan. Shannon Walker, 44, is charged with vehicular homicide and other charges in the crash that killed Ben Kredich who was walking on the sidewalk.

Previous Coverage: Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say

The wreck happened near Thimbleberry Way, just west of Concord around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, August 21.

Knoxville Police Department officials said AMR had taken Walker to Parkwest at 1:55 p.m. after finding him unresponsive in his car at a home on Westland Drive. AMR administered Narcan to revive him, the report said. It also states Walker refused further treatment at the hospital and was discharged at 3:20 p.m., 55 minutes before the crash.

According to a statement released by Covenant Health, Walker left hospital premises as a passenger in a vehicle, not as a driver.

Previous Coverage: ‘He meant a lot to a lot of people’ | Community honors life of man killed in crash by displaying ribbons

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday evening, a woman was found wandering the streets of Knoxville and police were...
Woman reunited with loved one after being found wandering alone, Knoxville police say
Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Rockwood woman charged with murder after 4-year-old dies from shooting
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Jeffery Scott West, 68, was found dead inside the Friendsville home after an hours-long standoff.
Man dead, another injured after standoff in Blount County
Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87

Latest News

Rikki Long, 33, was arrested after Fentress County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a rifle and...
Fentress Co. fair evacuated after threat, gun found
A suspect is still at large after a man was arrested following a multi-agency manhunt,...
Suspect still at large after multi-agency manhunt
Fire at Ky. elementary school appears to have been intentionally set
Showers and storms make a return this evening
More storms heading into Tuesday ahead of the cold front