Suspect in deadly crash not driving when leaving hospital after receiving Narcan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Health officials released a statement on Monday after Parkwest Medical Center released a patient who authorities say overdosed and had to be revived with Narcan. Shannon Walker, 44, is charged with vehicular homicide and other charges in the crash that killed Ben Kredich who was walking on the sidewalk.

The wreck happened near Thimbleberry Way, just west of Concord around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, August 21.

Knoxville Police Department officials said AMR had taken Walker to Parkwest at 1:55 p.m. after finding him unresponsive in his car at a home on Westland Drive. AMR administered Narcan to revive him, the report said. It also states Walker refused further treatment at the hospital and was discharged at 3:20 p.m., 55 minutes before the crash.

According to a statement released by Covenant Health, Walker left hospital premises as a passenger in a vehicle, not as a driver.

Parkwest Medical Center joins our community in remembering and honoring the life of Mr. Ben Kredich. Although patient privacy laws restrict Parkwest from disclosing information about an individual’s health care, Parkwest can confirm the person involved in last week’s traffic accident left hospital premises as a passenger in a vehicle, not as a driver. The hospital is cooperating fully with the Knoxville Police Department’s ongoing investigation.

