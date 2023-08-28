Suspect still at large after multi-agency manhunt

The search originally started after Caryville Police Department officers received word of a stolen vehicle.
A suspect is still at large after a man was arrested following a multi-agency manhunt,...
A suspect is still at large after a man was arrested following a multi-agency manhunt, according to a release from the Caryville Police Department.(Caryville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect is still at large after a man was arrested following a multi-agency manhunt, according to a release from the Caryville Police Department.

On Aug. 25 at around 9 a.m., officers with the Caryville Police Department and deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office were searching in the area of I-75 around exit 141 for a stolen Chevy Equinox, which had driven away from officers from the Williamsburg Police Department and Jellico Police Department.

Dispatch told law enforcement that the vehicle was pinged near the Shell station on Luther Siebers Boulevard and was moving toward Flatwoods Road.

Officers immediately responded and found the stolen vehicle on Flatwoods Road just past the shooting range. CPD officials said that officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop. A pursuit was ensured before the vehicle crashed just before Wilson Cemetery.

Two Black men ran into the woods, and officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded with a K-9 and other officers to help search for the suspects.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation also helped search for the two men.

Several hours later, an LPD detective found the two suspects on Trail 2, Ollis Creek Trail, and the suspects ran away again.

Shots were fired between the detective and at least one of the suspects. CPD officials said that no one was hit.

After this incident, the US Marshal Service, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to help continue the search for the suspects.

At around 9:40 p.m., a CPD officer noticed one of the suspects walking on Luther Siebers Boulevard near the Eagle Rock Resort Campground. The officer immediately arrested the suspect.

CPD officials said that the other suspect is still at large and is armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday evening, a woman was found wandering the streets of Knoxville and police were...
Woman reunited with loved one after being found wandering alone, Knoxville police say
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Jeffery Scott West, 68, was found dead inside the Friendsville home after an hours-long standoff.
Man dead, another injured after standoff in Blount County
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87

Latest News

Fire at Ky. elementary school appears to have been intentionally set
Showers and storms make a return this evening
More storms heading into Tuesday ahead of the cold front
The little girl has a rare condition called Biliary Atresia.
Kentucky baby in need of life-saving liver transplant
General atmosphere in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy...
Man urinates on hot dog vendor from Jason Aldean’s rooftop, police say