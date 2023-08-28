TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Bristol teen

She was last seen on Aug. 27 wearing a blue tank top and black and white shorts with cheetah print slippers.
Kiera Cross
Kiera Cross(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Monday for a missing 16 year old girl out of Bristol.

The girl, Kiera Cross, is 5′7″ and weighs 120 pounds, TBI said. She was last seen on Aug. 27 wearing a blue tank top and black and white shorts with cheetah print slippers.

Those with information should call 423-989-5715 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday evening, a woman was found wandering the streets of Knoxville and police were...
Woman reunited with loved one after being found wandering alone, Knoxville police say
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Jeffery Scott West, 68, was found dead inside the Friendsville home after an hours-long standoff.
Man dead, another injured after standoff in Blount County
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87

Latest News

Amanda Leighann Jones, 38
Knoxville woman abandons 2 children to run from police after animal abuse checkup, report says
Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87
Showers and storms make a return this evening
Increasing coverage in rain and storms today
Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Rockwood woman charged with murder after 4-year-old dies from shooting