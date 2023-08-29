Fire breaks out at Scott Plastics in Newport

WVLT News has reached out to Cocke County Sheriff’s Office officials to obtain more information.
On Monday, Cocke County dispatch officials said crews were fighting a fire at a warehouse on Highway 25E.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, Cocke County dispatch officials said crews were fighting a fire at a warehouse on Highway 25E.

Jefferson Cocke County Utility District officials told WVLT News that the fire started at Scott Plastics off Verner Avenue, which is right off US 25E.

Cocke County Sheriff CJ Ball told WVLT News the building is a total loss, but there were no injuries reported.

A fire broke out at a warehouse at Scott Plastics on 25E in Newport.(WVLT News)

Several agencies are responding to help fight the flames including but not limited to the Newport Fire Department, White Pine Fire Department and Dandridge Fire Department.

The fire happened at around 8 p.m., and Ball said there was no indication anyone was at the building.

Gas companies have come and cut the gas lines to avoid any explosions.

Ball said there is not believed to be any further risk to the public right now besides the flames.

This is a developing story. WVLT News has a crew on the scene to learn more.

