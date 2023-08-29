Formerly homeless East Knoxville pastor helping foster youth transition to adulthood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastor Tim Jackson at Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church in East Knoxville experienced homelessness from a young child through his teen years.

“I failed the first grade because I was homeless. I failed the fourth grade because I was homeless,” Jackson said.

At 18-years-old, Jackson found stability and structure in the Army. He got his high school diploma and embraced the power of structure. Now, he’s taking his experience to help young women transitioning from foster care to adulthood.

“It is our hope to bring those kids love, compassion, and mercy and grace. To surround them, to protect them, to provide for them and to guide them,” Jackson said.

With the help of community partners, Hope House at Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church will provide a home for young women 18 to 24 years old who are coming out of the foster care system. Jackson said it is much more than just a home. The church will also connect women with the tools to get on their feet, like education and job training.

“We want to give them a strong structure and organization. We want to help them get their GED, their high school diploma,” Jackson said.

About half of kids who leave foster care at 18-years-old experience homelessness within two years. Jackson said he found there are more than 700 young adults 18 to 24 years old who are homeless in Knoxville. He said he knew they could address the need with the church’s unused space.

“A lot of our churches have entire wings, education buildings, they’re no longer even being used. So why not take those spaces and sit down with fire marshal and the codes guys and gals, who are on our side by the way, and work out ways that we can use those spaces creatively?” Jackson said.

Hope House is expected to open by late November. Jackson said this is just the beginning of their plan. He said they hope to renovate a floor of the church and create a similar program for young men by the end of 2024.

