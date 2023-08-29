Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion

On Tuesday, the Iredell County Fire Marshal's Office announced the result of its investigation.
The 6,391-square-foot home was a total loss, along with several vehicles, first responders said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Aug. 29, 2023
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators ruled a natural gas explosion destroyed a Mooresville home last week, killing one person and injuring another.

That explosion and collapse happened Aug. 22 on Barber Loop, near Lake Norman. Robert Farley, 61, the father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, died as a result.

The 6,391-square-foot home was a total loss, along with several vehicles, first responders said.

On Tuesday, the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office announced the result of its investigation, stating the natural gas explosion had an unknown point of origin.

“Further investigation into the cause and origin cannot be continued due to the instability of the remaining structure,” according to Iredell County Emergency Management. “Any remaining investigations will be conducted by the owner’s insurance provider.”

Debris such as wood and insulation was strewn about the property following the explosion, while the road near where the home once stood was filled with glass. A car in the driveway was covered in rubble.

