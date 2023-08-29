Knox County asking state for resources to open up mental health facility

By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County is asking the state for money for a mental health facility.

It’s something Kyle Ward, District 4 representative, has been pushing for. Ward said Memphis, Nashville, and Chattanooga all have long-term mental health facilities, and that Knox County needs to give people a closer option.

Ward said he believes the homeless and mental health problems are only going to get worse in Knox County if they don’t address the issue. Ward said they’re not asking the state for a specific amount of money but just to be considered for resources.

He said it’s a good first step, but Knox County and the City of Knoxville need to get serious and conduct a feasibility study to get a better idea of how much a facility would cost and where it would go.

”What kind of a facility do we need, like how large of a facility do we need? Where would the facility be located?” Ward said. “I keep saying that we should put it by the county jail, and they can share the resources of the remote courtroom and things of that nature. Plus, we’re already out there and everybody’s there already.”

Ward said there are short-term options in Knoxville, but very few long-term options.

He said there is a long-term mental health facility in Knoxville for underserved people, but there’s a five-year waiting period for it. Which is why Ward believes a facility like this is necessary.

As for the pedestrian bridge, Ward said the County Commission still has the $20 million they received from the state. That money is essentially being put on the back burner until they can come up with the rest of the money, or find another path forward.

