Lexington woman charged in connection with shooting involving police

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - One person is dead after a shooting involving police in southern Kentucky.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday at a home in Bell County on Highway 221.

No officers were hurt.

Not many details were released about the shooting, but officials say a deputy with the sheriff’s office, along with officers from the Pineville Police Department, were on scene when it happened.

Following the incident, 47-year-old Rebecca Caldwell of Lexington was arrested. She is facing charges of criminal facilitation to commit murder and hindering prosecution or apprehension.

The arrest citation for Caldwell says she lied to deputies about a man who was wanted for trying to kill a police officer.

According to the citation, police came looking for the man at Caldwell’s location. She’s accused of telling them he wasn’t there, even though he was hiding behind a nearby vehicle.

The name of the person who was shot has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and we’ll keep you updated.

