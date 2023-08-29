Nissan Stadium sold out ahead of Vols opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In just four short days, Tennessee will be taking on Virginia in their season opener. In anticipation of the big day, Tennessee Athletics officials announced that Nissan Stadium had sold out.

Nashville is going to be rockin'!@NissanStadium is ❌ 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧 ❌ for our opener vs. Virginia.#GBO 🍊 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 29, 2023

Last season ended with a New Year’s Six bowl win over Clemson, and the Vols are hoping to carry that momentum into the next season with the high expectations to producer similar results from their 11-win season last year.

