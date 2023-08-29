On and off rain and storms today includes a cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On and off rain and storms continue to move through at times, leading to some localized heavy rainfall. This wraps up with a cold front to end the day, leaving us with below average temperatures and lower humidity for the second half of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re starting the day cloudy, with scattered downpours and storms slowly moving up from the South. This leaves us only cooling to around 71 degrees.

Tuesday starts with the batches of rain and storms, then we’ll have an afternoon to evening broken line of storms from the cold front. We’ll top out around 80 degrees this afternoon, just ahead of the front, but the humidity makes it feel like the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll continue with clouds and spotty rain tonight, with a low of 69 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds linger Wednesday, but the humidity is slowly dropping, so it limits us to stray rain and mainly in the mountains. We’re already cooler with a high of 83 degrees.

Thursday and Friday mornings are cooler, around 60 degrees, thanks to that lower humidity! We’ll stick with low 80s for Thursday, then slightly warmer in the mid 80s Friday. We could also see some extra clouds Friday, with Idalia moving across the Southeast.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heat gradually builds. We’re back to the upper 80s this weekend, and staying mostly sunny. We’ll reach around 90 degrees again next week!

