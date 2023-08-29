Police asking for help to find Knoxville woman
Anyone with information regarding Mary’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.
Aug. 29, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.
Officials say that 61-year-old Mary Crippen was last seen in the 2400 block of East Magnolia in June and last spoke with family in July.
Crippen was reported missing on August 21, and she is described as 5′7, 120 pounds and has brown hair police said.
Anyone with information regarding Mary’s whereabouts is urged to contact @tn_crime at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
