Rain chances diminish with cooler temperatures ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Widespread rain chances will continue to diminish as we head into Wednesday with a few spotty showers left over. Clouds will be a big part of the forecast as temperatures remain below average.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see spotty to scattered rain taper off as we head through midnight and into early Wednesday morning. Areas of fog could be around as we head into Wednesday morning as well, especially for the areas that received rainfall. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s as drier air begins to arrive.

Our trend of cooler afternoons continue for Wednesday as highs will only top out in the lower 80s. Sunshine will be limited as we continue to see cloud cover moving in as Idalia moves well south of us, but sends a few extra clouds in our direction. Get ready to enjoy some nice weather as sunshine makes a return for Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you are looking to get outside and enjoy some fresh air Thursday will be the pick of the week! Highs will top out in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. Our nice weather will continue as we head into the weekend with a few clouds in the mix.

Temperatures will slowly warm over time as we hit the middle to upper 80s by the weekend with lower 90s returning by early next week.

Cooler and drier as we head into Thursday (WVLT)

