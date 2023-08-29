Senate, House adjourn public safety special session

So far, the Senate has passed seven bills and tabled dozens of others during the legislative special session on public safety that began Monday, Aug. 21.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 29, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Senate and House have adjourned the special session after a brief floor session Tuesday morning.

The House passed 10 bills Monday before it adjourned. So far, the House has passed 18 bills while the Senate has passed seven bills.

It’s unclear at this time what bills could make it to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.

Here’s a look at what’s passed through the Senate:

Three more were passed on Tuesday morning that dealt with safe storage, mental health and a 72-hour notification timeline.

