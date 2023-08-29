Senate, House adjourn public safety special session
So far, the Senate has passed seven bills and tabled dozens of others during the legislative special session on public safety that began Monday, Aug. 21.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Senate and House have adjourned the special session after a brief floor session Tuesday morning.
The House passed 10 bills Monday before it adjourned. So far, the House has passed 18 bills while the Senate has passed seven bills.
It’s unclear at this time what bills could make it to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.
Special Session Coverage:
Here’s a look at what’s passed through the Senate:
- One requires the Department of Safety to give out free gun locks to people who want them, but it does not require gun owners to use a lock.
- Second deals with how soon a court clerk must notify TBI of someone’s criminal proceedings.
- Third has to do with human trafficking.
- Fourth gives funding for more school resource officers and mental health services.
Three more were passed on Tuesday morning that dealt with safe storage, mental health and a 72-hour notification timeline.
