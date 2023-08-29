Tennessee Democrats react to end of public safety special session: ‘We must break the GOP supermajority’

“Tennessee’s children are no safer today than they were before the special session convened.”
Tennessee Democrats speak after special session ends
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Democrats are reacting to the end of the legislative special session on public safety Tuesday.

“The special session has officially adjourned,” the House Democrats said in a release Tuesday afternoon. “Because of the failed leadership of Gov. Bill Lee and this GOP supermajority, Tennessee’s children are no safer today than they were before the special session convened.”

Previous Coverage:
Senate, House adjourn public safety special session

In the release, the House Dems said the GOP disrespected democracy from start to finish of this special session.

“From House rules used to silence Democratic members and prohibit signs and the callous forced removal of crying mothers from a House committee, the Republicans’ blatant disrespect for and displays of indifference to the concerns of Tennessee families were on full display throughout this seven days long session.”

They add that even as a Caucas standing united behind State Representative Justin Jones as he was silenced during Monday night’s floor session, the GOP’s supermajority was able to continue the session without them.

“Yesterday, when one of our members was arbitrarily ruled out of order and silenced, our Caucus stood united as one and walked out. However, because the GOP holds a supermajority of seats, they were able to conduct business without a single Democrat in the chamber. WE MUST BREAK THE GOP SUPERMAJORITY.”

The House Dems ended the release by saying:

“The actions and policies of this state legislature do not reflect the will of a majority of Tennesseans or our values. It has been made clear over the course of this special session - Republican leadership is incapable of leading and it is failing Tennessee families. Our children deserve better. With your support as we work towards 2024, we can ensure our state legislature is more reflective of the will of the people.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Rockwood woman charged with murder of 4-year-old waves court hearing
On Monday, Cocke County dispatch officials said crews were fighting a fire at a warehouse on...
Firefighters still batting fire at Scott Plastics in Newport
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly crash not driving when leaving hospital after receiving Narcan
Knoxville police investigating deadly hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run identified by Knoxville police
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say

Latest News

9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson update in the Breanna Runions murder case
9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson update in the Breanna Runions murder case
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22....
Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion
Drone video from the recycling plant fire in Newport
Drone video from the recycling plant fire in Newport
LIVE: Gov. Lee talks after special legislative session ends.
Special session ends
In just four short days, Tennessee will be taking on Virginia in their season opener.
Nissan Stadium sold out ahead of Vols opener