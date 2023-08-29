Visit Knoxville Open among top tournaments

The annual event earned 2nd place finish across all PGA Tour events.
Korn Ferry Tour swings into Knoxville, Tennessee
Korn Ferry Tour swings into Knoxville, Tennessee(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Congratulations are in order for the Visit Knoxville Open and Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley on a second-place finish in the 2023 PGA TOUR Charity Challenge!

The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley will receive a prize of $70,000 for its accomplishment.

The money raised for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley was good enough for a second-place finish in this year’s PGA Tour Charity Challenge across all tours.

As a result, the clubs will receive a prize check of $70,000.

As a sponsor of the annual tournament providing daily coverage from Holston Hills Country Clue, WVLT News was proud to have played a small part in this well-deserved honor.

Congratulations are also in order for 2023 VKO champion Rico Hoey who continues to move up the Korn Ferry Tour standings on his way to the PGA Tour next season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Rockwood woman charged with murder of 4-year-old waves court hearing
On Monday, Cocke County dispatch officials said crews were fighting a fire at a warehouse on...
Firefighters still batting fire at Scott Plastics in Newport
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly crash not driving when leaving hospital after receiving Narcan
Knoxville police investigating deadly hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run identified by Knoxville police
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - August 08, 2023 - Defensive back Warren Burrell #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Vols enter first game week of 2023 season
Josh Heupel speaks as Football Time in Tennessee gets near
Josh Heupel speaks as Football Time in Tennessee gets near
30 Days 30 Vols
30 Days 30 Vols | Counting down to kick off
Tennessee Running Back Dylan Sampson carries the ball against UT-Martin on October 22, 2022.
Experience gives Dylan Sampson confidence entering Sophomore season