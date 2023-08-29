Visit Knoxville Open among top tournaments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Congratulations are in order for the Visit Knoxville Open and Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley on a second-place finish in the 2023 PGA TOUR Charity Challenge!

The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley will receive a prize of $70,000 for its accomplishment.

The money raised for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley was good enough for a second-place finish in this year’s PGA Tour Charity Challenge across all tours.

As a result, the clubs will receive a prize check of $70,000.

As a sponsor of the annual tournament providing daily coverage from Holston Hills Country Clue, WVLT News was proud to have played a small part in this well-deserved honor.

Congratulations are also in order for 2023 VKO champion Rico Hoey who continues to move up the Korn Ferry Tour standings on his way to the PGA Tour next season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.