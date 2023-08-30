Bearden alum Nate Adkins makes Broncos 53-man roster

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bearden Bulldogs can now claim four alumni to make an NFL roster, as Nate Adkins, a member of the class of 2018 has made the Denver Broncos 53-man roster.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina, Adkins began his collegiate career at East Tennessee State University before finishing his career with the Gamecocks.

Bearden Athletic Director Morgan Shinlever, who was Adkins’ head coach during his time as a Bulldog, said the Broncos tight end’s most impressive trait is who he is off the field.

“Nate’s the guy you want your kids to be like, as far as how he conducts himself, when he meets someone he’s going to give them the natural respect they deserve,” Shinlever said. “He’s just a good guy all around.”

At ETSU, Adkins earned All-SOCON honors three times, making 33 catches for 357 yards in his final season for the Bucs before transferring to South Carolina.

With the Gamecocks, Adkins appeared in 13 games, making nine starts, helping lead South Carolina to an 8-5 record.

In 2015, Bearden alum Davis Tull made Sean Payton's #Saints roster as a rookie.



In 2023, Bearden alum Nate Adkins made Sean Payton's #Broncos roster as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/Ab9nm65vRA — John Sartori (@JohnSartoriTV) August 30, 2023

Adkins becomes the fourth Bearden alum to make an NFL roster, joining brothers Britton and Dustin Colquitt and linebacker Davis Tull.

