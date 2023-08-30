Blount County DA threatens Blount Pride with prosecution over event

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County District Attorney General Ryan Desmond warned Blount Pride that the group could face prosecution for a pride event set to be held on Maryville College’s campus Saturday.

In a letter sent to Blount Pride, law enforcement, Maryville College and city officials, Desmond said that he plans to enforce the Tennessee Adult Entertainment Act (AEA), also known as Tennessee’s anti-drag law.

Blount Pride is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and includes, among other events, a drag queen story time and a performance from Flamy Grant.

Grant’s website describes the performer as a “gospel & roots musician from the Bible Belt.” Grant also claims to have released the world’s first full-length contemporary Christian album by a drag performer.

The law makes it a criminal offense for anyone who engages in adult cabaret performance on public property or in view of minors. It has been criticized for being too vague and targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Tennesseans.

Additionally, a Trump-appointed U.S. district judge, Thomas L. Parker, blocked the anti-drag law in June, claiming it was unconstitutional under the First Amendment.

Previous Coverage: Trump-appointed federal judge rejects Tennessee’s anti-drag law as too broad, too vague

Desmond is arguing, however, that an opinion from East Tennessee’s attorney general means Parker’s order blocking the law is only applicable in the 30th District in Shelby County, not in Blount County.

“It is clear from the holding and subsequent order that this enjoinder is presently only applicable to the 30th Judicial District,” the letter said. “It is my conclusion that violations of the AEA can and will be prosecuted by my office...”

Lincoln Memorial University Associate Professor of Law William Gill said that Desmond is correct in that the order only applies in the 30th Judicial District, which is mostly Shelby County. This, because the order has been appealed by Tennessee’s state attorney general, an appeal that is still in progress.

“The federal court’s ruling is, by its terms, limited to the jurisdiction where it was applied,” Gill said. He added, however, that the anti-drag law is “significantly called into question” because the only existing ruling on it has claimed it is unconstitutional.

Ultimately, Gill said, until the sixth circuit district court can make a final ruling on the law, it is enforceable outside of the 30th Judicial District. Gill added that prosecutors have some leeway in terms of judging whether or not the law is constitutional until there’s a final ruling.

By sending the letter, Gill said, Desmond has decided that he thinks the law is constitutional, though the letter did not outline why Desmond thinks Parker’s ruling blocking the law is incorrect.

WVLT News spoke with Desmond, who said he wanted to make it clear he was not trying to violate anyone’s First Amendment rights.

“The purpose of my notice was not to give off the impression that my office was preemptively trying to determine any individual to have engaged in criminal activity or to cut-off any one person’s first amendment rights,” Desmond said.

He also declined an interview, claiming he did not want to affecting any potential pending litigation. “It is possible that there may be litigation in the near future on this topic, and I do not wish to affect in such proceeding improperly,” he said.

WVLT News reached out to representatives with Maryville College, which is a Presbyterian school, for comment regarding the letter. Dr. Bryan Coker, Maryville College’s president, said in a statement that he believes the event will be able to move forward with no issue.

The Blount Pride Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday (September 2) at the Clayton Center for the Arts (CCA). This event is a rental for the CCA, with the event contract specifying that Blount Pride will conduct the event in compliance with all applicable laws. Yesterday, the College received Attorney General Desmond’s correspondence regarding this event, and the College’s legal counsel has been in active communication with General Desmond. Given the contract specification that the event will be conducted in compliance with all applicable laws, we believe the Pride Festival can move forward successfully. We are aware that there are individuals and groups outside the College who are opposed to the Pride Festival and are planning to protest the event. Protestors will only be allowed in public spaces authorized by Maryville City Police Department (MPD) and will not be permitted on College property. Blount Pride is actively working with CCA staff and MPD to ensure the festival occurs safely and in compliance with all applicable laws. While we respect and support the right of individuals to free speech and protest, we oppose and condemn any harassment and intimidation of LGBTQ+ identifying individuals. Maryville College’s history, purpose, and our Presbyterian Church USA relatedness call for us to love and support those of all identities, and especially those who are marginalized in society. We strongly support the mission and work of Blount Pride and stand with our LGBTQ+ community members.

Blount Pride responded to WVLT News’ request for a statement, saying they are working with the ACLU on all legal matters. WVLT News reached out to the ACLU for comment, but has not heard back.

20230830085959 by WVLT News on Scribd

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.