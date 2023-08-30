Blount County Sheriff’s Office recovers body from Fort Loudon Lake

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from Fort Loudon Lake Tuesday evening, Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant told WVLT News. It was found near George’s Creek.

The body, which has not been identified, was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy, scheduled for the coming days.

The Blount Special Operations Response Team recovered the body.

