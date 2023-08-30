Body found on Fort Loudoun Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found on Fort Loudoun Lake Wednesday, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 7800 block of Kara Lane after someone reported a body was floating near a private dock and found a man’s body.

He was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center to be identified.

This is the second body to be recovered in the lake in one week. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office discovered the first body Tuesday night, according to officials.

The Major Crimes Unit was leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.