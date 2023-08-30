Body found on Norris Lake, Union Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found on Norris Lake Tuesday night, according to officials with the Union Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Crews responded to the Trails End Rd. area of the lake after receiving the call around 1:56 p.m.
“The caller stated he seen a man yelling for help out in the lake just before going under water,” officials said.
The body was found at 5:24 p.m. and taken to the Knoxville Regional Forensic Center for examination.
The incident is under investigation.
