Body found on Norris Lake, Union Co. Sheriff’s Office says

A body was found on Norris Lake Tuesday, according to officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
A body was found on Norris Lake Tuesday, according to officials with the Union County Sheriff’s...
A body was found on Norris Lake Tuesday, according to officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found on Norris Lake Tuesday night, according to officials with the Union Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Crews responded to the Trails End Rd. area of the lake after receiving the call around 1:56 p.m.

“The caller stated he seen a man yelling for help out in the lake just before going under water,” officials said.

The body was found at 5:24 p.m. and taken to the Knoxville Regional Forensic Center for examination.

The incident is under investigation.

On August 29th at approximately 1:56 pm Union County E-911 received an emergency call of a possible drowning in Norris...

Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office - Tennessee on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Cocke County dispatch officials said crews were fighting a fire at a warehouse on...
Firefighters still battling fire at Scott Plastics in Newport
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly crash not driving when leaving hospital after receiving Narcan
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus
Meet your candidates for Knoxville mayor
Incumbent Indya Kincannon wins second term as Knoxville mayor
Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Rockwood woman charged with murder of 4-year-old waives court hearing

Latest News

A second body was found on the lake in one week, according to officials.
Body found on Fort Loudoun Lake
In a visit to Pellissippi State Community College, Gov. Lee called the special session...
Gov. Lee visits East Tennessee; defends results of special session
A second body was found on the Fort Loudoun Lake in one week, according to officials with the...
Body found on Fort Loudoun Lake
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Human skeletal remains found in Sevier County