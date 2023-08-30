Clouds from Hurricane Idalia reach our area today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a cold front, clouds and stray showers are tapering off, just as clouds from the outer bands of Hurricane Idalia reach our area. We can enjoy the impacts of that cold front more tomorrow when the sky is clear and temperatures are below average.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Stray showers and partly cloudy views are here for the early morning, behind the front. We have clouds increasing to start the day. This leaves us around 69 degrees, with more fog and mid 60s on the Plateau to Southeastern Kentucky where the clouds aren’t reaching yet.

We’re still below average today, and the mostly cloudy day may make it more comfortable for those that work outdoors! We’re still only seeing a stray shower possible, as the humidity is gradually decreasing this afternoon. We’re topping out around 81 degrees. Clouds are decreasing this evening.

Tonight becomes mostly clear, with patchy fog. We’re cooler, thanks to lower humidity, with a low of 60 degrees in the Valley and mid to upper 50s outlining the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you are looking to get outside and enjoy some sunshine, Thursday is the pick of the week! After the cooler morning, we’re still below average with a high of 83 degrees.

Friday also starts out mild, with a low of 61 degrees, then warms to around 85 degrees with scattered afternoon clouds.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures gradually rise but the weather pattern stays quiet.

