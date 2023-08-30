East Tennessee lawmakers say special session was unsuccessful

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s special session on public and school safety is over after lawmakers adjourned Tuesday afternoon. But, some state lawmakers are saying they did not accomplish enough.

The special session was called for by Governor Bill Lee in response to the Covenant School Shooting. The governor said he was happy with the progress made, but some lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, are painting a different picture.

“We did not accomplish a lot, there was a lot of chaos,” said Sen. Richard Briggs, District 7 Republican from Knoxville.

Tennessee’s special session on public and school safety ended on Tuesday after four bills passed the legislature, and await the governor’s signature.

Here’s a look at what’s passed through to the governor’s desk:

Briggs said these bills were not enough.

“I think it needs to be viewed as the first step in a long process to try and improve public safety,” Briggs said.

Other lawmakers were even more critical.

“Not bad legislation, but just powder puff legislation that just didn’t get at why we came to Nashville,” said Rep. Sam McKenzie, District 15 Democrat from Knox County.

In a special session that saw lawmakers and protestors silenced and dozens of bills tabled before discussion, McKenzie said there were too many distractions.

“I think the Republican party did those things, put those things in place to create a distraction to be quite honest,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said the public never got to see the ideas Democrats brought to the table because they were tossed aside right away.

Meanwhile, Lee called the special session a step forward for Tennessee.

“Our state is safer today as a result of this session. And what I really believe is there’s hope that it will be even safer in the future because of it,” said the governor.

The special session ended with some chaos. There was some pushing and shoving between lawmakers and shouting from the public.

The governor said he did not see it and declined to comment on it when asked about it by a reporter.

All three lawmakers said they want to push the ball forward and accomplish more during the regular session beginning in January.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.