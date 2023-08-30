Fall Heritage Days return to Museum of Appalachia

NORRIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Museum of Appalachia is inviting students and families to attend its annual autumn celebration known as Fall Heritage Days on Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fall Heritage Days will feature activities such as pumpkin carving, beekeeping, sheep shearing and herding, an animal meet and greet, a spelling bee and much more. Live music performances from family-friendly bluegrass and folk musicians will also take place throughout the days.

Fall Heritage Days (museum of appalachia)

Admission into the event includes a tour of the museum farm and village, which showcases over three-dozen historic log structures, exhibit halls with Southern Appalachian artifacts, farm animals and more.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase here.

