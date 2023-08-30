Gov. Lee visits East Tennessee; defends results of special session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee defended the results of the special session on school and public safety.

That’s despite critics, some in his own party, who said the state didn’t get enough done to keep kids safe.

“I think our state will be safer because of the fact that we did it,” Lee said.

The legislature passed four bills. Here’s a look at what’s passed through to the governor’s desk:

Critics said the special session didn’t go far enough to keep kids safe. Some of those criticisms even came from some Republicans, including Sen. Richard Briggs.

“We did not accomplish a lot. There was a lot of chaos,” the Knoxville Republican said.

But the governor insisted progress was made.

“For me it was hopeful. Because what did or did not happen is not as important as the groundwork for what it will mean going forward,” Lee said.

Sam McKenzie, a Democrat assemblyman from Knox County, ripped the bills, calling them powder puff legislation that barely addressed the root problem of gun violence. McKenzie - along with many Democrats - weren’t happy many of their bills were tabled without discussion.

Becky Massey, a Republican senator from Knoxville, said the session accomplished what it set out to do.

“That’s not special session. That’s more for general session,” Massey said. “I think it was good. I think the extra money for mental health and for some higher education school safety is great.”

The governor called it progress, and that it should be celebrated.

Lee, along with the other Democrat and Republican lawmakers, said they want to get more done on the topic of school and gun safety during the regular session beginning in January.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.