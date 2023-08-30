Human skeletal remains found in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County deputies responded to a call on Grassy Branch Road on Wednesday afternoon from a tree trimming crew who found bones in the area, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that police determined the bones were in fact human, and the sheriff’s office C.I.D. was assisted by the Tennessee Beauru of Investigation (TBI) and the Knox County Regional Forensics Center in recovering the remains.

The skeletal remains are currently being examined and identified, according to SCSO.

