Human skeletal remains found in Sevier County

The skeletal remains are being examined for identification.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County deputies responded to a call on Grassy Branch Road on Wednesday afternoon from a tree trimming crew who found bones in the area, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that police determined the bones were in fact human, and the sheriff’s office C.I.D. was assisted by the Tennessee Beauru of Investigation (TBI) and the Knox County Regional Forensics Center in recovering the remains.

The skeletal remains are currently being examined and identified, according to SCSO.

