Inaugural Film Fest Knox coming in November, tickets on sale now

Tickets for the film festival are now on sale.
Tickets for the film festival are now on sale.
Tickets for the film festival are now on sale.(Source: Flickr Commons)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville will be holding its first-ever Film Fest Knox on Nov. 12, and tickets are now on sale.

Passes to attend the festival will cost $100 per person and $200 per person for VIP passes. Additional ticketing information will be announced closer to the festival.

Festival passes include early entry to all screenings, panels and award presentations. VIP passes include an additional Friday Night Premier After Party.

To purchase tickets, go here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Cocke County dispatch officials said crews were fighting a fire at a warehouse on...
Firefighters still battling fire at Scott Plastics in Newport
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly crash not driving when leaving hospital after receiving Narcan
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus
Meet your candidates for Knoxville mayor
Incumbent Indya Kincannon wins second term as Knoxville mayor
Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Rockwood woman charged with murder of 4-year-old waives court hearing

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says more sunshine and mild conditions are ahead.
Clouds from Hurricane Idalia reach our area today
Blount County Sheriff’s Office recovers body from Fort Loudon Lake
Blount County Sheriff’s Office recovers body from Fort Loudon Lake
The legislature adjourned on Tuesday after sending four bills to Governor Lee’s desk
East Tennessee lawmakers say special session was unsuccessful
Tennessee in Ten Your top headlines from across the state for Wednesday, August 30.
Tennessee in Ten Your top headlines from across the state for Wednesday, August 30