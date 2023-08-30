Inaugural Film Fest Knox coming in November, tickets on sale now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville will be holding its first-ever Film Fest Knox on Nov. 12, and tickets are now on sale.

Passes to attend the festival will cost $100 per person and $200 per person for VIP passes. Additional ticketing information will be announced closer to the festival.

Festival passes include early entry to all screenings, panels and award presentations. VIP passes include an additional Friday Night Premier After Party.

To purchase tickets, go here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.