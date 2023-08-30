KPD officers find missing Knoxville man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department were on the lookout for a missing man Wednesday. Joseph Stusse was last seen in the area of the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center where he left a car on foot. He has since been found safe.

Stusse, 22, was last seen wearing bright blue high-top Nike shoes, a green shirt and blue shorts with white dots. Stusse is about 6 feet 4 inches tall and around 180 pounds with brown hair.

Public assistance needed to help locate missing Joseph Stusse, 22. Stusse, who has diminished mental capacity, was last seen in the area of Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, where he left a car on foot. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/FwEaAXlirE — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 30, 2023

Stusse was suffering from diminished mental capacity and may have been somewhere in the downtown area, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.