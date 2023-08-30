KPD officers find missing Knoxville man

He has since been found safe.
Joseph Stusse missing
Joseph Stusse missing(KPD)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department were on the lookout for a missing man Wednesday. Joseph Stusse was last seen in the area of the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center where he left a car on foot. He has since been found safe.

Stusse, 22, was last seen wearing bright blue high-top Nike shoes, a green shirt and blue shorts with white dots. Stusse is about 6 feet 4 inches tall and around 180 pounds with brown hair.

Stusse was suffering from diminished mental capacity and may have been somewhere in the downtown area, according to police.

