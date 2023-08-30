Local businesses looking to hire new employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Businesses in downtown Knoxville have been looking for new employees as there has been a call for workers.

According to the Downtown Knoxville Alliance, 60 businesses downtown have jobs posted and are looking to fill up their staff.

With the short staff, service times everywhere are going up, regardless of what product is offered.

Some issues point to people coming to town and not wanting to do a specific job, but rather one that requires certification or a degree.

“The people coming into Knoxville aren’t necessarily the kinds that are here looking for service industry jobs,” said Brian Crabb, manager of Downtown Grill & Brewery. “A lot of them are people coming in from out of town, out of state, working in Oak Ridge, working in West Knoxville with some of the higher waged jobs.”

While the issue of pay is a common concern, employers point to housing prices going up and not being able to afford a place to live, thus pushing them to move away.

“One thing I have seen is you know there’s not enough housing so we have had a lot of people who had been working here for a while have to move back home into another state to be with family because either their rent went up too high all of a sudden or they got kicked out of their housing,” said Brynn Crowell, owner of Lox Salon.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.