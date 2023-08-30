More sunshine and pleasant afternoons ahead

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking a drop in humidity and cooler mornings.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds continue to thin as we head into Thursday and that will provide a beautiful afternoon and the pick of the week as temperatures remain below average. The lower humidity will make for the perfect time to get outside as temperatures slowly warm heading into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Get ready for some refreshing starts as temperatures will cooler overnight thanks to clearing conditions. It will be the perfect weather to get out on the front or back porch for a cup of coffee Thursday morning as lows dip into the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunshine will make a full return as we move into Thursday afternoon and couple that with lower humidity it will be our pick of the week! Highs will reach the lower 80s and a light breeze out of the northeast will help make it feel very pleasant. Enjoy the cooler temperatures while we have them as we will begin to warm up for Saturday and Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few clouds begin to approach the region heading into Friday and that may add a stray shower for our plateau communities at best. Many of us remain dry with plenty of sunshine as highs head back into the upper 80s.

We do look to warm a little more into early next week as we could add on to our 90 degree days for the year. Rain chances remain very limited though as we head through the next 8-days.

Slowly warming up heading into the weekend
Slowly warming up heading into the weekend(WVLT)

