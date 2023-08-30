Remembering Ray: Owner of UT’s hidden gem dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are plenty of options to eat at on the University of Tennessee’s campus but none quite like the hidden gem and local favorite, Ray’s Place.

Generations of students know about Ray’s Place located on the University of Tennessee’s campus.

Ray Mowery Sr., the owner, passed away on Aug. 26 from liver failure, leaving behind his two children, Ray and Rennie Mowery, who are keeping the store open for the students during this time. They said he worked until Monday, Aug. 21 before he started feeling, bad but the store was his everything.

“He was the big man on campus. He really was,” said Ray’s son, Ray Mowery Jr.

Since 1987, Mowery made Ray’s Place a home away from home for students at UT. Ray Mowery was legally blind, but that didn’t stop him from greeting generations of students every day coming to grab a bite to eat in between classes.

“We used to joke that he would pass in this chair because people would ask him if he was going to retire and he was like, ‘Retire and do what?’ He was like, ‘I love it here. I love the kids; the kids are everything,’” said Ray Mowery Jr.

Because Tennessee’s Business Enterprises gave work opportunities to legally blind people, Mowrey Sr. was able to live his dreams. Mowrey Jr. said his father’s main goal was to make sure that each and every student was taken care of.

“He didn’t care because he was the same way. He was like, ‘They need to eat,’ and the money wasn’t important. I mean, it was nice for him, but the money wasn’t important because he wanted to take care of the kids and of course, he was worried about that. He didn’t want them to leave here hungry,” said Rennie Mowery.

The Mowery children said they would love to continue their dad’s legacy at the same place. They just aren’t sure who the next owner will be right now considering a legally blind person should take it over. They told WVLT News they are overwhelmed with the love and support from people reaching out.

“You all were there if I needed a word of encouragement he was there and it was like it’ll be ok, you’ll do fine,” said Mowery Jr.

There will be a service for friends and families on Thursday at Highland Memorial from 5 to 7 p.m. for anyone wanting to go and pay their respects. The family also asked people to send donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in lieu of gifts or flowers.

