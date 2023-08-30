Say goodbye to the Knoxville’s downtown trolley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The downtown Knoxville trolleys are going away. The Knoxville Area Transit or KAT, officials said this tough decision was made as part of their ‘KAT reimagined’ plan for a better future of transit in Knoxville.

Right now there are three trolleys that run through downtown Knoxville and to the university. KAT officials said after speaking to the community they realized if they had only one bus downtown, they could have more frequent stops, in more areas, giving greater access to passengers.

“It takes me back to when I was a child,” Ami Baker said.

Since the mid 80′s you’ve seen the trolleys driving through downtown taking thousands of people to work, restaurants, even major life events like weddings.

Belinda Woodiel- Brill, is the director of planning and public information for KAT. She said this will ultimately increase people getting to and from places quicker and more conveniently.

“All of the Knoxville trolley branding will go away but it will be replaced with great electric modern buses that I think the public is really going to respond to also,” said Woodiel- Brill.

The three trolleys that circle downtown will be replaced with one Downtown Connector Bus. KAT officials said this allows 12,000 more passengers to have access to buses in more areas that come every 15 minutes.

“That 15-minute service is really a big deal. It means you don’t have to have a schedule, you just know that if you go out the bus is going to be there really soon. That’s always a big barrier to use in transit and so we were able to really expand that with this plan,” said Woodiel- Brill.

The trolleys currently don’t run on Sundays and are free. The new bus will run seven days a week and could have a potential fare to ride. With all these changes, people said it wont be the same without the classic trolleys.

“Downtown Knoxville like I said I’ve been here my whole life. The trolleys are a hit, they are still going to be a hit until everyone dies or until I die,” said Baker.

KAT officials said the proposed date for the downtown Connector Bus to be ready is by August of 2024.

