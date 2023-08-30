Tennessee basketball at Michigan State charity exhibition game to benefit Maui wildfire relief

All proceeds from the game will go to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, providing funding for relief.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s charity exhibition game at Michigan State will benefit Maui wildfire relief, UT announced Wednesday.

All proceeds from the game will go to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, providing funding for relief.

Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes has taken the team, one of eight teams in this year’s Maui Invitational, to Maui five times.

“First, I appreciate coach Izzo and Michigan State for hosting this game, which will benefit a community that means so much to the world of college basketball,” Barnes said. “While we certainly need to continue to pray for the families in Maui who have been impacted, this benefit game will enable us to offer tangible support toward the restoration of Maui and its beautiful spirit.”

“The Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have always held a special place in my heart,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. “The images we’ve all seen and the stories we’ve heard following the wildfires have touched so many of us in the college basketball world and I know that our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been affected.”

Ticket information and tip-off time will be announced later.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Cocke County dispatch officials said crews were fighting a fire at a warehouse on...
Firefighters still battling fire at Scott Plastics in Newport
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly crash not driving when leaving hospital after receiving Narcan
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus
Meet your candidates for Knoxville mayor
Incumbent Indya Kincannon wins second term as Knoxville mayor
Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Rockwood woman charged with murder of 4-year-old waives court hearing

Latest News

Manning joins his alma mater in the 2023 term as a professor
Peyton Manning seen teaching at University of Tennessee
VIRGINIA AND TENNESSEE LOGOS OVER NISSAN STADIUM
Experience and depth key as Vols prepare to open season
KNOXVILLE, TN - August 08, 2023 - Defensive back Warren Burrell #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Vols enter first game week of 2023 season
30 Days 30 Vols
30 Days 30 Vols | Counting down to kick off