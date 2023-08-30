Tennessee basketball at Michigan State charity exhibition game to benefit Maui wildfire relief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s charity exhibition game at Michigan State will benefit Maui wildfire relief, UT announced Wednesday.

All proceeds from the game will go to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, providing funding for relief.

Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes has taken the team, one of eight teams in this year’s Maui Invitational, to Maui five times.

“First, I appreciate coach Izzo and Michigan State for hosting this game, which will benefit a community that means so much to the world of college basketball,” Barnes said. “While we certainly need to continue to pray for the families in Maui who have been impacted, this benefit game will enable us to offer tangible support toward the restoration of Maui and its beautiful spirit.”

“The Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have always held a special place in my heart,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. “The images we’ve all seen and the stories we’ve heard following the wildfires have touched so many of us in the college basketball world and I know that our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been affected.”

Ticket information and tip-off time will be announced later.

