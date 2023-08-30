Young girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in community pool

A young girl has died after she was found unresponsive in a community pool in northeast Portland last week. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A young girl has died after she was found unresponsive in a community pool in the Portland area last week.

According to Portland Parks & Recreation, the girl was found in the Montavilla Community Center outdoor pool. Staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took the girl to the hospital.

However, the young girl died a few days later. Officials said they will not be sharing her identity at this time.

“My thoughts are with the family and the community,” said Dan Ryan, Portland’s commissioner of culture and livability. “I’m devastated by this tragedy.”

Portland Parks & Recreation representatives said that lifeguards were on duty and the pool was open to the public when the girl was pulled from the water.

This is the first drowning in a public pool in the city since at least 1985, according to officials.

“I am heartbroken,” said Portland Parks & Recreation Director Adena Long. “We are partnering with other city teams to participate in an investigation to see what we can learn from this tragic incident. Our goal is to provide the safest environment possible for the community. Our deepest, most heartfelt thoughts are with the family.”

No other immediate details have been released.

