Boy shot in mouth, suspect arrested after running to North Nashville library

The suspect fled the scene of the shooting and ran to the Bordeaux Library.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boy was shot in the mouth in North Nashville on Thursday afternoon, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said the shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. in Bordeaux and the boy was taken to the hospital and he is in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene of the shooting and ran to the Bordeaux Library. Officers were able to locate and take the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

