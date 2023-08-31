Close to normal on Friday with a few stray areas of rain

Friday will be a nice calm day with a cool start and a warm finish.
Mostly clear tonight.
Mostly clear tonight.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll be near our normal on Friday as we move into the mid 80s for the afternoon and we’ll have some areas of rain develop.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up on Friday morning with temperatures near 60 degrees in many areas. So, it might be just a tad bit cool for some of you.

We’ll have a few more clouds around on Friday and we’ll add into the mix just a couple of showers that fire up through the course of the day. We keep that coverage at about 10% so for the most part many of us will stay dry.

Moving into the evening hours with your Friday football forecast it’s going to be a lot more pleasant this week than it was last Friday night.

We’ll fall back into the 70s as the evening wears on with a pretty pleasant sunset.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re really drying things out as we move into the weekend. For the most part we have a sunshine filled weekend with temperatures staying in the mid 80s. There’s not chance for rain.

And no chances for rain is how we’ll start next week. What we do add back next week are the 90s. Humidity will creep slightly as well.

Clouds from Hurricane Idalia reach our area today