COVID-19 cases on the rise in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a steady line of cases, the Knox County Health Department (KCHD) has reported over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 affecting the Knoxville area.

These new cases have been spiking since the return of college students and the health department expects the numbers to follow the same trajectory as last fall.

“This is kind of what we’ve been seeing last year is what we’re seeing this year. We expect it to be back to school time, people are getting together and as we get colder we’ll probably see another wave in the winter,” said Morgan Dockett, lead epidemiologist at KCHD. “We’re kind of following the same trajectory as we were last year.”

This new strain is a lot less severe and has not caused any deaths in the month of August, according to the health department.

“They don’t cause as severe illness as they used to, they’re still spreading but the severity is not as high as some of the past variants we saw. So we want to encourage prevention,” said Dockett.

This wave mainly affects a specific group of people: older individuals, pregnant women and immune-compromised people.

“Older people, people who have underlying chronic medical conditions, immune compromised and people who are pregnant. Now is the time actually to put your mask back on when you go indoors to large group events,” said Dr. William Schaffner of the University of Vanderbilt Medical Center.

This wave is not causing nearly as many trips to the hospital and medical professionals are saying that is mainly due to preparedness. This variant is not as severe and people have already begun to develop antibodies due to being exposed to the virus.

“Over 90 percent of the entire population has had some experience with COVID. Either had an infection, or been vaccinated or both. And so that means our population protection now is so much better than it was a couple of three years ago,” Dr. Schaffner said. “The virus that’s out there this omicron and its variants is although very contagious somewhat less severe than the original viruses.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.