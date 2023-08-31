General manager of Witt Utilities fired, 2 board members resign

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - After an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s office, the general manager of the utility was fired and two members of the board resigned.

The comptroller’s office released a report on May 17, that stated Benjamin Harris, the general manager of Witt Utilities, was paid more than $67,000 in overtime within six months.

A special-called meeting was held for the Utility Management Review Board in June to assess Witt’s board and how they operate the utility.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Special-called meeting decides fate of Witt Utility board

The UMRB gave Witt until Sept. 1 to prove to them the utility’s board could get a handle on Harris and manage the utility. After the meeting, the UMRB was dismantled and the Tennessee Board of Utility Regulation was created and took over Witt’s case.

The new board voted to oust Witt commissioners Michael Phagan and Michael Rouse with a hearing to be set for Oct. 26.

Before the ousting hearing even began, Witt’s board fired Harris and in the same meeting, Rouse resigned.

The remaining commissioner, Phagan, submitted his letter of resignation which would take effect on Oct. 12.

Witt Utility district was the main water utility for English Mountain residents who have struggled with getting water consistently over the past six years.

Based on the investigation, Harris was indicted by a Hamblen County Grand Jury for one count of theft of property over $10,000, one count of theft of property of $1,000 or less and three counts of official misconduct.

WVLT News reached out to see what would happen to English Mountain now without Harris but have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.