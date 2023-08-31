Gilmore Dock Reopens for Labor Day Weekend

GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A year and a half after an electrical fire destroyed Gilmore Dock things are looking up along the banks of Cherokee Lake.

The original goal for owners Tammy and Dave Lemon was to open Memorial Day weekend for the Memorial Day holiday. The finish line was pushed to the 4th of July, but finally, Labor Day weekend is the time the Lemons were able to make it a reality.

”We are so excited and were so happy to be to this point, I can’t even tell you. The weather is going to be beautiful this weekend which any marina owner loves, so we’re really hoping to see a lot of our old friends and customers to see us this weekend,” said Tammy Lemon, co-owner of Gilmore Dock.

The Lemons have overcome obstacle after obstacle to get to this point of seeing a grand opening sign hang from their newly built dock store.

”We think it’s going to be a nice place for people to come in and hang out when they want to get out of the hot summer sun we’ve never had that before,” said Lemon.

The store has a view of Cherokee Lake that makes you pause for a moment, it also sits atop dozens of steel beams drilled deep into the floor of Cherokee Lake.

”38 columns in the water supporting this deck most of them have been drilled 13-foot deep and filled with concrete,” said Gray Dalton with ProTech Millwright Maintenance.

Lemon calls it a community effort to reach the point of reopening for Labor Day weekend 2023.

”I just want that support network we’ve had in this community to know that we would not be here today without them and that we are so grateful for what they have been willing to do for us,” said Lemon.

Now with the past behind them, and the open sign soon to be illuminated, a new chapter now beginning for Gilmore Dock.

