Kiwanis Club hosts annual golf tournament in Tellico Village

Annual golf tournament will donate proceeds to various programs benefiting local children
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tellico Village Kiwanis Club will be hosting its annual golf tournament at Toqua Golf Course in Tellico Village on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9 a.m.

The event will kick off with a continental breakfast and end with lunch and an awards ceremony in the late afternoon.

Approximately 120 golfers are expected to participate in the tournament, and all proceeds will go toward programs benefiting local children, including the Child Advocacy Center, the Special Olympics, local schools’ STEM and Robotics programs and more.

For more information on the Tellico Village Kiwanis Club, click here.

