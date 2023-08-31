Knoxville doubles brush pickup in response to August storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The storms that hit Knoxville throughout August caused devastating damage, but none more so than the storm on Aug. 7 as a rare EF-2 tornado tore through the area. Though the storm was unusually short, City Public Service Department crews have been working day and night for weeks to clean up the damage.

Crews collected nearly 3,961 tons of brush in neighborhoods in a three-week period following the storm - more than double the amount of brush picked up over the same three weeks in 2022, according to officials.

“We realized right away that residents needed help – that this was a really destructive storm,” Public Service Director Chad Weth said.

Mayor Indya Kincannon thanked the Public Service Department crews, first responders and others involved for their quick and effective response to the storm damage. “Our City employees work incredibly hard, and they always deliver,” Mayor Kincannon said.

Weth anticipates crews resuming their normal every-other-week schedule of brush pickup beginning sometime in the middle of September. To see when crews will be collecting yard waste and brush in your area in mid-September, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.