Knoxville instructor extends classroom hours for free student tutoring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in eight years, Donya Walker is planning a night to clock out of Knox County Schools and celebrate what she’s been able to do outside the classroom. The sign language interpreter is inviting the public to Community Tutoring’s, her non-profit, first fundraising gala.

The group hosts free tutoring lessons three times a week for students in pre-k through senior year of high school. Walker said she started services after seeing students struggle to keep up with reading and math lessons in 2015.

“There was a young man that I knew years ago and he could not read. It broke my heart that he couldn’t read so I wanted to start a program to support him,” said Walker. “We evaluate their skills. If they can’t meet their grade level skills, we’ll step them down until we find an area where they can be successful and then we’ll start working from that level and start building up their skills.”

Walker told WVLT News some students are still trying to make up for the classroom time lost during the pandemic. According to the Institute of Education Sciences, tutoring is most effective when students meet three times a week, are taught by an educator and held in small groups. Community Tutoring checks off all three suggestions.

“We have a third-grader who came to us in the first grade. She did not know her ABC’s and was struggling a little bit with sounds and have her up to grade level,” Walker said.

The group’s first fundraising gala will be held next Friday at The Foundry on Sept. 8. For anyone wishing to attend or want to learn how to get your child enrolled, click here.

