Lots of ways to Find Your Fun heading into Labor Day weekend

Plenty of ways to Find Your Fun for the family this weekend!
By Jacob Durham
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Thursday, August 31st:

Symphony On The Square is happening Thursday! You can enjoy the sounds of the symphony at Market Square Thursday night. You’ll be able to hear a collection of music starting at 7:30 p.m. You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Friday, September 1st:

The annual Kerbela Shriner Circus is coming back to Thompson-Boiling Arena! A fantastic line-up is in store including East Tennessee star clown “Just Larry” and America’s Got Talent finalist “The Chicago Boyz”. The family fun starts Friday at 7 p.m. with additional shows Saturday and Sunday at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 and all parking is $20, kids five and under are free.

Ijams Nature Center is having a movie under the stars event Friday night. The movie will be Ferris Bueller’s Day Off with doors opening at 7 p.m. The movie will start at dark, but there will be food trucks on sight. Bring a lawn chair or blanket so you can stay comfortable, tickets are $10 or you can get a 4-pack for $36.

Sunday, September 3rd:

The 10th annual Big Kahuna Wings Festival is taking place Sunday at World’s Fair Park. From 2-9 p.m. you can enjoy live music and dozens of different wing sauces and a firework show! You can purchase tickets now for $20 and that includes 15 free wings or wait till you arrive at the gate for $30. Children 8 and under get in for free and if you don’t want wings you can purchase tickets for $10. All proceeds will go to local charities.

