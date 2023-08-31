Anderson County mother remembers, honors son who lost his battle with addiction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday was International Overdose Awareness Day. In Anderson County, the community came together at First Baptist Church to honor those who lost their lives to an overdose and to support those left behind. WVLT News spoke to a mother who is making sure her son’s name is not forgotten, shedding light so hopefully a life can be saved.

“My son fought everyday. He struggled everyday with addiction and mental illness, and believe me, addiction did not define who my son was,” said Sharon Kitts.

Every year Kitts makes it her mission to spread awareness of drug addiction and mental illness. She knows the feeling all too well after losing her son, Dustin Monroe Wilson, on Feb. 22, 2022 to fentanyl poisoning.

“The fentanyl led to his drug use from mental illness, and I think we need to have more support for the mental illness. I think it needs to be started earlier in schools,” said Kitts.

Thursday was her second year attending the ASAP of Anderson community event honoring those who have lost their lives and their loved ones. She told WVLT News her son moved to California, was getting help and was in recovery. It wasn’t until his grandfather passed away and he had to come back home that he relapsed.

“You got to love your addict, and you just have to try to lead them to recovery. I know it’s mainly up to them, my son got in the right places. Some weren’t in the best fit, so don’t give up if it’s not the best fit,” said Kitts.

Overdose deaths are rising. Officials said 91 people have died in Anderson County since 2021. More than one million people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose. In 2021, 106,699 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States.

Kitts said she wont stop sharing her son’s story until more is done to prevent these tragic deaths. “It’s very important. I know a lot of addicts feel stigma and shame, so we’ve got to stop that and start trying to help them.”

She said a support system is key to overcoming the stigma of drug abuse and overdose deaths.

Kitts offers words of advice and said “find a sponsor, go to meetings. I’m here; call me.”

If you are battling addiction, substance abuse or mental illness, here are a list of organizations to reach out to for help across East Tennessee.

