NERF attraction coming to Pigeon Forge

The arena is planned to be 29,000 square feet.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hasbro is bringing a NERF-themed attraction to Pigeon Forge. The company made the announcement Wednesday, saying the NERF Action-Xperience will include an arena with battle zones, an obstacle course and a retail store.

The arena is planned to be 29,000 square feet. In addition to having an area for visitors to have NERF battles, the arena will also feature sports challenges and a food and drink area.

“For over 50 years, NERF has been committed to encouraging social active play, and we can’t think of a better way to bring this to life for our fans than opening this new NERF Action Xperience location,” Vice President of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro Matt Proulx said. “With this brand-new family entertainment center, we’re proud to be executing on our promise of bringing unique, innovative experiences to our NERF players in Pigeon Forge.”

Hasbro’s NERF Action-Xperience will open fall 2024.

