NERF-themed action park to open in Tennessee next year

A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.
A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.(Kingsmen Xperience, Inc., Hasbro)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Parents who group up playing with NERF guns can soon get their children in on the fun when a new NERF-centered action park opens in Tennessee next year.

The NERF Action Xperience, an expansive play center for families and NERF fans, will be opened in Pigeon Forge in the fall of 2024, according to a release from Kingsmen Xperience, Inc, and Hasbro.

The action center will be inside a 29,000 square feet building and feature a variety of fun NERF related activities, including blaster battle zones, sport challenges, an obstacle course, an area for food and drink, and a store.

In the release, this new action park is described as being perfect for kids and young adults, and can provide activities used for corporate events, parties, and team-building experiences.

The Pigeon Forge location will be the second location for a NERF action park, after another park planned to open at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, in 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Cocke County dispatch officials said crews were fighting a fire at a warehouse on...
Firefighters still battling fire at Scott Plastics in Newport
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly crash not driving when leaving hospital after receiving Narcan
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus
Meet your candidates for Knoxville mayor
Incumbent Indya Kincannon wins second term as Knoxville mayor
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work

Latest News

In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke and flames rise from the Smith River Complex Fire...
Critical fire weather arrives in Northern California; PG&E to restore power after targeted outages
NERF attraction coming to Pigeon Forge
NERF attraction coming to Pigeon Forge
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh loses prison phone privileges after lawyer records phone call for documentary, officials say