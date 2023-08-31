Oak Ridge Community Band celebrates Labor Day weekend with free concert

Enjoy a weekend of live music and tasty treats with the community.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Community Band (ORCB) plans to put on an unforgettable Labor Day weekend as they host a free concert on Sunday, Sept. 3 at A.K. Bissell Park in Oak Ridge.

The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. with a blend of music spanning across multiple genres and generations. The Dixieland Jazz Band is also set to make an appearance as a featured performer. Concert attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to be as comfortable as possible while enjoying the show.

In addition, Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will be available onsite throughout the event.

For more information about the event and the ORCB, click here.

