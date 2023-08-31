Partners in Progress hosts scholarship fundraiser for Sevier County youth

Partners in Progress has raised over $1M in scholarship money for Sevier County youth since 2016.
Partners in Progress hosts scholarship fundraiser for Sevier County youth
Partners in Progress hosts scholarship fundraiser for Sevier County youth
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Help make a difference in the community and join Partners in Progress as they host a fundraiser at Iron Mountain Sporting Clays on Friday, Sept. 15. to raise money to provide scholarships to young people in the Sevier County area.

Partners in Progress has already awarded over $1 million in scholarships to young people in Sevier County since Fall 2016. There will be two flights of clays with the first flight going from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the second flight from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a brief lunch in between flights from noon to 1 p.m.

Partners in Progress Shooting Clays Fundraiser
Partners in Progress Shooting Clays Fundraiser(Partners in Progress)

There is enough space for 30 teams to register for each flight. Single shooters will cost $150, additional carts will be $25 and a four-person team will cost $600 to participate.

For more information on Partners in Progress and the fundraiser, click here.

